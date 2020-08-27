Friday August 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

So Phil Hogan has gone, what happens now?

With the EU Trade Commissioner finally having given into pressure to resign in the wake of Golfgate, we look at what it means for Ireland’s role in Europe

27th August, 2020
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, is the favourite to be Ireland‘s next EU commissioner. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Phil Hogan’s resignation has left the government with the task of nominating a replacement for him on the European Commission, and with Brexit around the corner, it needs to do so sooner rather than later.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has asked the government to put forward a male and a female candidate. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet with the two other coalition party leaders, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Elaine Byrne: EU diplomacy tiptoes around tricky issue of orderly Belarus protests

Lithuania providing sanctuary for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has drawn Brussels into a geopolitical game with Russia it didn’t want to play

Elaine Byrne | 5 days ago

Billy Kelleher: Cut off funds to EU states that violate its basic values

The only way to effectively sanction Poland and Hungary is to hit them where it hurts, by withdrawing funding

Billy Kelleher | 1 week ago

Comment: Cutting research and education budgets will set the EU back

The package agreed last month will result in the union lagging even further behind other global players when it comes to research, innovation and education

Prof Dr Kurt Deketelaere | 2 weeks ago