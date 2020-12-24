Subscribe Today
Nightmare of no-deal Brexit averted on the night before Christmas

Trade deal to protect single market is widely welcomed despite hit to fishing industry

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th December, 2020
Nightmare of no-deal Brexit averted on the night before Christmas
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, giving a press conference after tweeting: ‘The deal is done.’ Photo: Getty

Simon Coveney, the indefatigable Minister for Foreign Affairs, had it right when he flagged up what the Brexit trade deal would mean. It would be, he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, one of the few times that there was a good news story from Brexit.

And make no mistake about it, this is a good news story. There is disappointment for Irish fishermen who will lose some of the quota that they...

