Friday September 4, 2020
McGuinness is clear favourite for commissioner role as nominations are finally sent

Analysis: The experienced MEP is expected to edge out Andrew McDowell, the former advisor to Enda Kenny who came up with idea for Irish Water

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
4th September, 2020
Mairead McGuinness, vice president of the European Parliament, will be interviewed for the role of EU Commissioner next week by Ursula von der Leyen, as will Andrew McDowell. Photo: RollingNews.ie

The government is putting on a brave face after it finally managed to submit its nominations for a new European Commissioner to replace the departed Phil Hogan.

It has complied with the requirement laid down by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, to come up with the names of a woman and a man.

The two are Mairead McGuinness, the experienced Midlands-North West MEP who is also vice president of the...

