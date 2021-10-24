Lucinda Creighton: Von der Leyen must hold the line on Poland and Hungary
Sitting back and doing nothing will only encourage other EU states to behave in the manner of the two recalcitrant eastern European nations
On May 1, 2004, the leaders of 25 European states gathered to celebrate the accession of ten central and eastern European countries to the EU. Those countries had emerged from the division of the Yugoslav and Soviet regimes, and had worked remarkably hard to arrive at that momentous occasion on a sunny day in Dublin.
The symbolism of 26 flags being raised at Áras an Uachtaráin, one for each of the EU member states, and one representing the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: When it comes to security, there’s no substitute for the ‘special relationship’
Europe is right to grow its own defences in a time of global uncertainty, but nurturing the EU-US alliance must be prioritised
Defence department says Ireland would have veto on EU army
In response to Ursula von der Leyen’s recent proposal for a European ‘defence union’, the state said any plans would require unanimous agreement from all member states
Europe at a crossroads: Why Angela Merkel’s departure is just one of the pressing issues facing a troubled continent
After 16 years in power, the German chancellor is standing down. But who will be her replacement, and what are the wider implications for Europe as it grapples with a host of troubling crises?
Lucinda Creighton: Paris terror trial won’t change the past but will serve to remind us of an ever-present threat
The EU responded to the Paris attacks with new counter-terrorism measures, but more needs to be done, not least reckoning with jihadis who are EU citizens