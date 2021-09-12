Subscribe Today
EU

Lucinda Creighton: Paris terror trial won’t change the past but will serve to remind us of an ever-present threat

The EU responded to the Paris attacks with new counter-terrorism measures, but more needs to be done, not least reckoning with jihadis who are EU citizens

Lucinda Creighton
12th September, 2021
‘The Paris attacks united European leaders in their resolve to ensure that it could never happen again yet just five months later, another lethal attack took place in Belgium’. Picture: Getty

In November 2015, one of the deadliest jihadi terrorist attacks ever perpetrated on European soil was carried out in Paris. A total of 137 people were slaughtered at the national stadium, the Bataclan theatre and in nearby bars and cafés.

The indiscriminate and deadly nature of the attacks startled the world, and united European leaders in their resolve to ensure that it could never happen again. Just five months later, another lethal attack took place...

