Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

Lucinda Creighton: Left and right not so different after all over Canada trade deal

The radical left are mobilising against the EU-Canada Free Trade Agreement (CETA) with flimsy arguments reminiscent of the radical right

Lucinda Creighton
20th December, 2020
Lucinda Creighton: Left and right not so different after all over Canada trade deal
‘The overwhelming benefits of these trade agreements ought to be defended robustly and convincingly by our government. Sadly, this is something which rarely happens.’ Picture: Getty

The extreme left and the far right have much more in common than either side would care to admit. We have seen this across Europe particularly in the past decade, as populist movements straddled both ideologies – scaremongering about immigration, advocating the collapse of the financial system and the euro currency, and rejecting the global trading system.

Ireland is not immune to this trend. Its latest manifestation here is the mobilisation of the radical-left green...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Simon Coveney said he was still hopeful that a deal can be reached, but added that the talks would be in “real trouble” if no clear progress is seen by tonight

Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal

Home Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, failed to come to an agreement during their dinner in Brussels last night

Analysis: Brexit waiting game continues as risk of no-deal remains high

EU Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Three men of the Uyghur minority having a conversation in Kashgar in Xianjiang: the Uyghur Muslims in China have been subject to human rights abuses, with an estimated one million in detention camps. Photo: Getty

EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’

World Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
The European Public Prosecutors Office is a new EU body tasked with conducting criminal investigations and prosecutions for crimes against the EU budget. Picture: Getty

Comment: Ireland must not pass up opportunity to help shape EU crime law

Legal Aonghus Kelly 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1