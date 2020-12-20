Lucinda Creighton: Left and right not so different after all over Canada trade deal
The radical left are mobilising against the EU-Canada Free Trade Agreement (CETA) with flimsy arguments reminiscent of the radical right
The extreme left and the far right have much more in common than either side would care to admit. We have seen this across Europe particularly in the past decade, as populist movements straddled both ideologies – scaremongering about immigration, advocating the collapse of the financial system and the euro currency, and rejecting the global trading system.
Ireland is not immune to this trend. Its latest manifestation here is the mobilisation of the radical-left green...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal
Coveney: focus of help should be on maintaining market share in UK. ‘Naive’ to think Britain will come back to the table at a later date
Analysis: Brexit waiting game continues as risk of no-deal remains high
With a new deadline set for Sunday, there is still all to play for but Brexit fatigue is setting in among the public and politicians
EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’
European countries have failed to stand up for victims of human rights abuses, including an estimated one million in forced labour camps, MEP says
Comment: Ireland must not pass up opportunity to help shape EU crime law
Following Brexit, Ireland is the sole common-law country in the EU and as such it should have a voice in the European Public Prosecutions Office