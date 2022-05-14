Lucinda Creighton: EU must not make promises of membership to Ukraine that it will not keep

Almost 20 years have passed since the 2003 Thessaloniki summit on the enlargement of the EU to include the six countries of the western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (now North Macedonia), Serbia and Montenegro.

In the years since, only one of those nations has joined the bloc, and the accession of the others feels further away than ever. Similarly, Turkey formally applied to join the European Economic Community in...