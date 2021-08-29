Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

John Walsh: Another refugee crisis could open the door to Eurosceptic populism

A much more coherent and flexible immigration system is needed as the turmoil in Afghanistan and climate change could mean the displacement of millions of people and see a rise in far right Eurosceptic support here

John Walsh
29th August, 2021
John Walsh: Another refugee crisis could open the door to Eurosceptic populism
Afghans arrive in Pakistan through the border crossing point in Chaman last week. It is estimated that up to five million Afghans could attempt to flee the Taliban following the US withdrawal. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Since the start of this year, the Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph have predicted the imminent demise of the EU with an impressive frequency.

The delayed, albeit now successful, rollout of the Covid vaccination programme is the most widely cited reason for European disintegration of late, but any fissures between EU member states prompt a bout of doom-mongering among British Eurosceptics that is completely untethered from fact or reason.

This is because there was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Angela Merkel’s staid, almost dull approach to politics and governing delivered a remarkable level of stability through 16 years’

Susan O’Keeffe: Merkel’s departure provides huge challenges for Germany – and Europe

EU Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
The housing shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing the country but Ireland is not unique in terms of a dysfunctional housing market. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty Images

John Walsh: It’s time for us to clarify our place within the EU

EU John Walsh 1 month ago
‘Annalena Baerbock, chancellor candidate and co-head of the German Greens, is a perfect candidate in may ways, being young, articulate, female and smart.’ Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: As Merkel bows out, who will be the steadying hand of Europe?

EU Lucinda Creighton 1 month ago
Emily O’Reilly, the European Ombudsman, believes lobbying has has now grown from a cottage industry into a ‘palace industry’. Picture: Genevieve Engel

Analysis: Unchecked lobbying could corrode trust in EU, fears European Ombudsman

EU Aaron Rogan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1