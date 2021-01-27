‘Irish exporters should use France to initiate trade in North Africa and Latin America’
Head of the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce says there is a unique opportunity for the two countries to strengthen ties post Brexit
Irish exporters should be encouraged to use France as a launchpad into other parts of the world where its influence has traditionally been strong such as North Africa and Latin America, the president of the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce has said.
Margot Slattery said there was a unique opportunity to strengthen trade links between the two countries, given that France was now Ireland’s nearest EU neighbour after Brexit.
While about 500 Enterprise...
