Sunday July 26, 2020
Irish EU budget auditor says €750bn recovery fund is at risk of fraud

Tony Murphy, Ireland’s representative on the European Court of Auditors, has said the fund must have proper accountability and governance

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th July, 2020
Tony Murphy, said that providing significant additional funding in such a short period of time carried a higher risk of irregularity and fraud.

The Irishman in charge of auditing the budget of the European Union has said that the bloc‘s €750 billion recovery fund, which was signed off last week, could be at risk of fraud.

Speaking to the Business Post from Luxembourg, Tony Murphy, Ireland’s representative on the European Court of Auditors, said that providing significant additional funding in such a short period of time carried a higher risk of irregularity and fraud.

