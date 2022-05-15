Subscribe Today
EU

Ireland not opposed to EU treaty change, minister says

Thomas Byrne said that Ireland will carefully consider proposals, which are expected to focus on health, energy, security and single country vetoes

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
15th May, 2022
Ireland not opposed to EU treaty change, minister says
Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State for European Affairs: ‘We may not want to get bogged down in the institutional reforms, but we definitely aren’t afraid of any debates.’ Picture: RollingNews

The Irish government is “not afraid” of European Union treaty change and will consider any proposals for EU reform “very carefully”, Thomas Byrne has said.

The Minister of State for European Affairs told the Business Post that following the Conference on the Future of Europe, a citizen-led series of debates, he expected focused proposals on treaty change to be presented to the member states by the European Parliament shortly, and that...

