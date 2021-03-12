Subscribe Today
‘Hybrid working could energise rural Ireland’

Two Irish MEPs are backing hybrid working models to help stop the population drain in rural communities

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
12th March, 2021
Billy Kelleher: ‘Rural Ireland is the most wonderful place to raise a family and to live, the problem is making a living there’

Sean Kelly and Billy Kelleher, both MEPs for Ireland South, have backed hybrid working models as a means to help rural communities grow.

Kelly told the Business Post that the way workers had adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic had shown employers the benefit of a hybrid model that blends in office work with remote work.

“We’ll never go back to business as usual. A lot of companies will see the benefit of allowing...

