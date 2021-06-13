Government denies new EU arms fund is a threat to Irish neutrality
The Irish government has defended its involvement in the newly established European Peace Facility, as two MEPs have claimed it is “completely incompatible” with Irish neutrality.
The EPF is a new financial pot of €5 billion for the next six years, which was launched in March. It covers all external actions that have military or defence implications for the EU and allows the EU to arm non-European military forces with lethal weapons for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: US pressure won’t make Johnson change tack on the NI protocol
The British prime minister is consumed by his Little England view and winning domestic favour at all costs
Mairead McGuinness: ‘We are in difficult place with Brexit to be frank’
EU has been working ‘night and day to bring solutions not soundbites to the table’ and this has not been reciprocated by the UK, commissioner says
Lucinda Creighton: Soft sanctions have failed to deter Putin and his puppets
Last week’s state-sponsored highjacking of a Ryanir plane should be a wake-up call to the EU on the very real threats to our security
Lucinda Creighton: ‘Sofagate’ shows it’s time we clarify who speaks for Europe
Ursula von der Leyen’s indignation at being snubbed by the Turkish president and her own colleague, the President of the European Council, shows the need to have one clear recognisable leader for the EU