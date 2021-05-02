Subscribe Today
Government confident of avoiding tax reform to get share of EU €750bn fund

Ireland had been asked by Brussels to ‘step up action’ to tackle aggressive tax planning by multinationals before it could receive its €915m portion of the fund

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
2nd May, 2021
Government confident of avoiding tax reform to get share of EU €750bn fund
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission Pic: Getty

The government is confident it will not have to make significant concessions to the European Commission on corporate tax in order to get its share of a €750 billion EU recovery fund.

Brussels has insisted member states must agree to a number of reforms before it will pay out the money, with Ireland asked to “step up action” to tackle aggressive tax planning by large corporations in order to receive its €915 million share....

