Government confident of avoiding tax reform to get share of EU €750bn fund
Ireland had been asked by Brussels to ‘step up action’ to tackle aggressive tax planning by multinationals before it could receive its €915m portion of the fund
The government is confident it will not have to make significant concessions to the European Commission on corporate tax in order to get its share of a €750 billion EU recovery fund.
Brussels has insisted member states must agree to a number of reforms before it will pay out the money, with Ireland asked to “step up action” to tackle aggressive tax planning by large corporations in order to receive its €915 million share....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: ‘Sofagate’ shows it’s time we clarify who speaks for Europe
Ursula von der Leyen’s indignation at being snubbed by the Turkish president and her own colleague, the President of the European Council, shows the need to have one clear recognisable leader for the EU
Analysis: Will new EU law cause a chilling effect on future FDI into Ireland?
Three aspects of a new EU law that provides for screening of inward foreign direct investment are of particular consequence for Ireland
‘Hybrid working could energise rural Ireland’
Two Irish MEPs are backing hybrid working models to help stop the population drain in rural communities
Comment: Horizon Europe’s innovation will help us rise from Covid-19 crisis stronger
With a budget of €95.5 billion, the EU research programme is the world’s most ambitious and aims to secure citizens the future they want