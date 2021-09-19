Europe at a crossroads: Why Angela Merkel’s departure is just one of the pressing issues facing a troubled continent

It is a photograph that instantly catches the eye: Angela Merkel at the G7 conference in 2018, leaning over a narrow table with a white tablecloth, her palms laid down flat, her face bearing an unmistakable expression of weariness and frustration.

Shinzo Abe of Japan, to her left, has his arms folded, wearing a grimace, just as weary. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, is over her right shoulder, his knuckles pressed into the table cloth, his...