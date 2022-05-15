EU treaty change: Will the vision of a super-regulator stand up to political reality?
A perfect storm of pandemic, climate crisis and the rise of authoritarianism is forcing sweeping changes to the European project. But are member states ready to unpick treaties and overrule the single-country veto?
Fifty years ago last week, Ireland held the first of many Europe-related referendums to join what was then a six-membered bloc called the European Communities (EC).
At the signing of the Treaty of Accession in Brussels in 1972 a few months before the referendum, then taoiseach Jack Lynch admitted that change would be difficult for the bloc, but said it would ultimately be beneficial to all members.
“My government are convinced that the Irish parliament and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ireland not opposed to EU treaty change, minister says
Thomas Byrne said that Ireland will carefully consider proposals, which are expected to focus on health, energy, security and single country vetoes
Lucinda Creighton: EU must not make promises of membership to Ukraine that it will not keep
The EU has to decide if it wants Ukraine to join the bloc – and if not, then spare it the decades of delays that have poisoned relationships with Turkey and the western Balkans
Comment: Populism in France has not been defeated by Macron’s re-election
The undeniable story of this campaign has been the continued rise of extreme politics
EU unveils plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds
Russia supplies approximately 40 per cent of European gas