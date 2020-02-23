EU needs better PR to combat negative coverage, says ombudsman O’Reilly

Boris Johnson and his fellow Brexiteers were able to paint the EU in a negative light because it wasn’t skilful enough in telling the public how it operates, the European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has said.

O’Reilly, who was recently re-elected for another five-year term in the post, said EU leaders have begun to realise that they need to make the workings of Brussels more transparent if they wish to ensure the...