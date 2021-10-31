Donohoe says any easing of EU borrowing limits will be ‘challenging’
European borrowing limits could potentially be eased due to member states running up large debts during the Covid-19 pandemic
Any reform of European Union fiscal rules will be “challenging”, but starting the debate is “welcome”, Paschal Donohoe has said.
The Minister for Finance and current president of the Eurogroup was responding to the potential easing of European borrowing limits, in light of much larger debts accumulated by member states during the pandemic.
A new paper published last week by economists at the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the EU’s bailout fund...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: Von der Leyen must hold the line on Poland and Hungary
Sitting back and doing nothing will only encourage other EU states to behave in the manner of the two recalcitrant eastern European nations
Defence department says Ireland would have veto on EU army
In response to Ursula von der Leyen’s recent proposal for a European ‘defence union’, the state said any plans would require unanimous agreement from all member states
Europe at a crossroads: Why Angela Merkel’s departure is just one of the pressing issues facing a troubled continent
After 16 years in power, the German chancellor is standing down. But who will be her replacement, and what are the wider implications for Europe as it grapples with a host of troubling crises?
Lucinda Creighton: When it comes to security, there’s no substitute for the ‘special relationship’
Europe is right to grow its own defences in a time of global uncertainty, but nurturing the EU-US alliance must be prioritised