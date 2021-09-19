Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

Defence department says Ireland would have veto on EU army

In response to Ursula von der Leyen’s recent proposal for a European ‘defence union’, the state said any plans would require unanimous agreement from all member states

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
19th September, 2021
Defence department says Ireland would have veto on EU army
European security: proposal for a defence union

Any plans for a European Defence Union or a European army would require unanimous agreement from member states and would have to be compatible with Ireland’s policy of neutrality, the Department of Defence has said.

While delivering her State of the European Union address last week, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, proposed a European “defence union”, referencing the “abrupt” US withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this month as evidence...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces US president Donald Trump during the G7 summit on June 9, 2018 in Canada: surrounded by some of the world’s most powerful leaders, Merkel is in the centre of the photo, posed in an unmistakable position of dominance. Picture: Getty

Europe at a crossroads: Why Angela Merkel’s departure is just one of the pressing issues facing a troubled continent

EU Barry J Whyte 2 hours ago
‘Ursula von der Leyen made no less than ten references to EU defence policy, highlighting the deficiencies in Europe’s defence architecture and calling for more commitment and cohesion in addressing these shortcomings.’ Picture: Frederic Marvaux

Lucinda Creighton: When it comes to security, there’s no substitute for the ‘special relationship’

EU Lucinda Creighton 2 hours ago
‘The Paris attacks united European leaders in their resolve to ensure that it could never happen again yet just five months later, another lethal attack took place in Belgium’. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: Paris terror trial won’t change the past but will serve to remind us of an ever-present threat

EU Lucinda Creighton 1 week ago
Afghans arrive in Pakistan through the border crossing point in Chaman last week. It is estimated that up to five million Afghans could attempt to flee the Taliban following the US withdrawal. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

John Walsh: Another refugee crisis could open the door to Eurosceptic populism

EU John Walsh 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1