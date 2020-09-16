Wednesday September 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coveney is first Irish winner of European Business Press Award

Minister for Foreign Affairs speaks about a range of issues including Brexit, cybersecurity and climate change

16th September, 2020

Simon Coveney has been named the first Irish winner of the European Business Press Award.

The association of European business newspapers presented the prize to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on September 11.

The award was presented by Christian Rainer, the association's president. Now in its 29th year, the European Business Press includes 44 leading European business publications from 24 countries including the Business Post in Ireland.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mairead McGuinness gets ‘hugely significant’ Financial Services portfolio

Taoiseach and Tánaiste talk up role handed to Ireland’s new European Commissioner

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago

Bumbling bluffer or determined iconoclast? Which Boris Johnson is the EU facing?

Analysis: The live possibility that the UK prime minister might follow through on his threats gives Brussels and Dublin plenty to ponder

Aiden Corkery | 1 week ago

McGuinness is clear favourite for commissioner role as nominations are finally sent

Analysis: The experienced MEP is expected to edge out Andrew McDowell, the former advisor to Enda Kenny who came up with idea for Irish Water

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago