Coveney is first Irish winner of European Business Press Award

Simon Coveney has been named the first Irish winner of the European Business Press Award.
The association of European business newspapers presented the prize to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on September 11.
The award was presented by Christian Rainer, the association's president. Now in its 29th year, the European Business Press includes 44 leading European business publications from 24 countries including the Business Post in Ireland.
