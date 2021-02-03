Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

Comment: Horizon Europe’s innovation will help us rise from Covid-19 crisis stronger

With a budget of €95.5 billion, the EU research programme is the world’s most ambitious and aims to secure citizens the future they want

Mariya Gabriel
Sean Kelly - avatar

Sean Kelly
3rd February, 2021
Comment: Horizon Europe’s innovation will help us rise from Covid-19 crisis stronger
The Horizon Europe programme will entice more young people to a career in research

Research and innovation (R&I) are indispensable for ensuring vital progress in our economies and our daily lives, tackling unforeseen crises and building resilient societies. Research was among the very first EU policy areas to react with a comprehensive response to the coronavirus crisis. A billion euro from Horizon 2020 programme was mobilised to ensure delivering of new testing methods, treatments and vaccines.

Undoubtedly, in the months and years to come, science will remain more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Margot Slattery, the president of the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce: ‘The breadth of opportunity is a lot bigger than most people think’. Picture: James Connolly

‘Irish exporters should use France to initiate trade in North Africa and Latin America’

EU Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Michel Barnier, the EU’s lead negotiator on Brexit: ‘He and his team faced a reality none of us wanted and made the best of it.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Noelle O’Connell: Why Michel Barnier is our European of the Year

EU Noelle O'Connell 2 weeks ago
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, giving a press conference after tweeting: ‘The deal is done.’ Photo: Getty

Nightmare of no-deal Brexit averted on the night before Christmas

EU Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Vaccines were developed due to internationalism, not parochialism, showing the path out of this and other crises. Picture: Getty

Comment: Five reasons to be optimistic about 2021

EU Mark Leonard 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1