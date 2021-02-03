Comment: Horizon Europe’s innovation will help us rise from Covid-19 crisis stronger

Research and innovation (R&I) are indispensable for ensuring vital progress in our economies and our daily lives, tackling unforeseen crises and building resilient societies. Research was among the very first EU policy areas to react with a comprehensive response to the coronavirus crisis. A billion euro from Horizon 2020 programme was mobilised to ensure delivering of new testing methods, treatments and vaccines.

Undoubtedly, in the months and years to come, science will remain more...