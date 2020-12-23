Comment: Five reasons to be optimistic about 2021

A lot of chickens came home to roost this year. The Covid-19 pandemic was not some random thunderbolt from out of the blue, but rather a man-made “natural” disaster, holding up a mirror to so many of our bad habits and dangerous – indeed, lethal – practices.

After all, the coronavirus’s transmission from bats to humans was a product of mass urbanisation and destructive encroachment on natural habitats, and its rapid spread was...