Comment: Cutting research and education budgets will set the EU back

The EU recovery fund agreed last month represents an absolute low point for European policy on research, innovation and education (R&I&E).

Towards the end of July, the League of European Research Universities (Leru) was astonished to learn of the agreement reached by the European Council on the 2021-2027 multi-annual financial framework and the Covid-19 recovery fund.

The agreement fails to translate the European and national political lip service that is paid to R&I&E on a daily basis into an ambitious budget for the 2021-2027 period: barely €80 billion for research and innovation, barely €20 billion for education.

For each item, those numbers are many billions of euro less than proposed by the European Commission and requested by the European Parliament.

More ambitious budgets are clearly required, and justifiable, given current social problems including Covid-19 and climate change.

The agreement is therefore a major disappointment for the European R&I&E community, and really amounts to a breach of promise and a betrayal of trust between the world of academia and that of politics.

For R&I&E, therefore, the agreement is not at all “historic”, as the heads of state and government have called it in recent weeks.

For Leru – a partnership of 23 research-intensive universities in 12 European countries, including Trinity College Dublin – the only historic aspect of this agreement is that the proposed and requested R&I&E budgets, as well as those for health, have been slashed by the European Council in an unprecedented way.

Setting aside issues such as Covid-19 and climate change, it seems that all budget allocations were fair game as long as this would make an agreement possible.

This agreement must therefore be rejected by the European Parliament. it is in complete contradiction with the demands made by the parliament last year regarding the R&I&E budget.

It is now up to the parliament to prove that it really is a co-decider on the budget and the recovery fund, and not merely the lapdog of the council. Although the parliament has always been a great defender of R&I&E, it will now have to rise to new heights in order to be and remain credible in the years ahead.

The agreement is also at odds with the ambitious R&I&E agenda of the German EU presidency, which began in July. The question now is how much credibility this presidency will have when talking about a new European Research and Education Area.

Leru was convinced that Germany and this “ambitious” German presidency were the best guarantee for an ambitious R&I&E budget, but this was clearly a misconception. No member state, no head of government, no head of state stood up as a champion of R&I&E and defended it.

National interests and personal agendas have once again prevailed. This is particularly disappointing, but also instructive. It confirms what we have seen and known for a number of years: that the member states are the real gravediggers of European R&I&E policy, both in terms of content and budget.

Although this is not publicly stated, this agreement is also problematic for the European Commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen, because its climate and digitisation agenda are heavily based on new scientific insights and innovative products and processes. How this agenda can now be achieved with a budget that has been decimated is as yet unclear.

And finally, this agreement is also problematic for the European Commissioner for research, innovation and education, Mariya Gabriel. How will she achieve a balanced distribution of the €80 billion-plus for the research and innovation programme Horizon Europe, and the €20 billion-plus for the education programme Erasmus?

These are all programmes that have been shaped from the perspective of larger budgets.

As regards Horizon Europe, it is clear to Leru that the Marie Curie fellowships and the European Research Council fellowships should be significantly increased. These programmes have proved their usefulness, success and added value, and should in any event be given priority over new programmes or initiatives which still have much to prove.

This is a particularly short-sighted agreement on R&I&E which will result in the EU lagging even further behind other global players in the field, and is particularly detrimental to the further development of the EU in this sphere.

Leru therefore calls on the members of the European Parliament to show themselves to be the real champions of R&I&E and to reject this agreement.

Prof Dr Kurt Deketelaere is secretary-general of Leru, professor at KU Leuven and chairman of Sustainability College Bruges