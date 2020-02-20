Thursday February 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Citizens’ assemblies ‘inspire us all’, says senior EU official

European Commission vice-president claims Irish meetings will influence consultation on future of the EU

20th February, 2020
Dubravka Šuica: “Your experience in deliberative democracy is one that can be followed in the EU.”

The EU could learn from Ireland’s use of citizens’ assemblies, the European Commission’s vice-president for democracy and demography said on a visit to Dublin today.

Dubravka Šuica said that the meetings had “helped change some very important issues” in Ireland and that they “inspire us all” in Europe.

The Croatian added that recent citizens’ assemblies were being used as examples of best practice for the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland to contribute €2.8 billion to EU budget in 2020

Country has moved from being net beneficiary in 2011 to net contributor, while amount is unaffected by Britain’s departure from the EU

Aiden Corkery | 1 month ago

Our man in Brussels

Phil Hogan has ascended to the plum post of European Commissioner for Trade at a time when Ireland desperately needs a strong voice to fight its corner in Europe

Naomi O'Leary | 1 month ago

Emily O’Reilly re-elected as European Ombudsman

Former journalist says priority is tackling ‘lack of transparency’ in EU law-making’

Aiden Corkery | 2 months ago