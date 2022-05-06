Shortlist for Business Post-PwC Sustainability Awards revealed

More than 25 companies have been shortlisted for the first annual Sustainable Business Awards, which is being run by the Business Post in partnership with PwC.

The Sustainable Business Awards aims to recognise the best performing businesses across a range of ESG categories promoting sustainable practice, innovation, and thought leadership.

Companies from every sector of the economy have been nominated under a range of categories, including large sized businesses, small to medium businesses, special innovation projects, social and inclusivity in business as well as sustainable leadership.

The full shortlist of award nominees for each category are as follows:

Sustainable Business (Large)

– Johnson and Johnson

– Aldi

– AIB

– An Post

– UCC

Sustainable Business (Small-Medium)

– Viva Green

– Ballykilcavan brewery and farm

– Food Cloud

– Green Generation

Best Sustainability Team

– Irish Blood Transfusion Service

– Sustainability Works

– NUI Galway

– Lidl

Best Sustainable Innovation project – Transport

– An Post: HVO vehicles

– CIE: Hydrogen buses

– DPD: Air pollution trackers on vehicles

– Zap Map: Tracking charging points in real time

Best Sustainable Innovation project – Energy

– Electric Ireland: Superhomes initiative

– Enel X: DS3 solution

– Ardagh Group: Low carbon furnace

– Green Generation: Biomethane production site

Best Sustainable Innovation project – Waste/Circular Economy

– Lidl: Deposit return scheme

– Viva Green: Eco products

– Integrated Materials: recycled concrete

– Enva: Recycle contaminated soils

Sustainable Leader of the Year

– Nicola Woods, An Post

– Iseult Ward, FoodCloud

– Tom Donnellan, Bord Na Mona

– Patrick Durkan, D/RES

Sustainability award for Social and Inclusivity

– Dalata

– William Fry

– SSE Airtricity

– Human Collective

Final winners

The final winners will be decided by an independent panel of sustainability and business inclusivity experts, including Pat Cox, the former president of the European Parliament, Dr Ebun Joseph, a Race relations consultant and lecturer in Black Studies at UCD, Dr Cara Augustenborg, assistant professor in Landscape Studies and Environmental Policy at UCD, David Connolly, chief technology officer with Astatine, Donna Gartland, CEO of Codema, Sandra Healy, CEO of Inclusio, Dr Paul Deane, senior research fellow in clean energy futures at the MaREI Centre in UCC and Tomás Sercovich, CEO of Business in the Community Ireland.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a special awards night in The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday, June 15.

Details on the awards night and how to attend the event can be found here.