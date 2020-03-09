Winners and losers as Covid-19 row triggers oil price slump

The cost of oil plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its prices and signalled it would ramp up production following a row over supply with Russia.
Brent crude prices, already low due to reduced demand from the coronavirus, tumbled by almost a third to $31 a barrel on Monday as Goldman Sachs told clients it could dip into the $20s. The crash is the largest since 1991 and will have global economic as well...
