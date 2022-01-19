Subscribe Today
Wind industry calls on government to set out ‘robust’ targets for hydrogen usage

Wind Energy Ireland said hydrogen can be used as a renewable fuel source in difficult to decarbonise areas of the economy such as industry and heavy transport

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
19th January, 2022
Wind Energy Ireland said Ireland is one of just a handful of European countries without a detailed hydrogen strategy. Picture: Getty

The Irish wind industry has called on the government to publish a detailed strategy by the middle of this year outlining targets and timelines for how it plans to integrate hydrogen into the Irish economy as an alternative fuel source.

Wind Energy Ireland, an industry group for wind developers, released a new report about the viability and potential uses of green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity. It said green hydrogen can be used as a...

