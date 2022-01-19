Wind industry calls on government to set out ‘robust’ targets for hydrogen usage
Wind Energy Ireland said hydrogen can be used as a renewable fuel source in difficult to decarbonise areas of the economy such as industry and heavy transport
The Irish wind industry has called on the government to publish a detailed strategy by the middle of this year outlining targets and timelines for how it plans to integrate hydrogen into the Irish economy as an alternative fuel source.
Wind Energy Ireland, an industry group for wind developers, released a new report about the viability and potential uses of green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity. It said green hydrogen can be used as a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction
The ESB was unsuccessful in its application to win development rights following a bid to secure licences to build 2GW of floating offshore wind
Half of state-backed renewable projects are behind schedule
A total of 82 projects were successful in the RESS 1 auction process held in 2020, which are supposed to add 1,275 megawatts of renewable energy to the national power grid
ESB applied for licences just before shelving plans for gas plants
Semi-state denies market abuse after suspicions sparked by low price paid for contracts in 2019 auction
Clontarf Energy directors awarded £1.3m in cash-conserving bid
The Irish oil and gas exploration company’s interests in Africa have been stalled by various political administration and policy changes