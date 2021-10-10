Varadkar told Amazon that Eirgrid could not guarantee extra supply for data centres

Eirgrid would not be able to guarantee additional energy capacity to meet data centre needs for 2021 and beyond, Leo Varadkar told Amazon earlier this year.

The national grid operator’s concerns were detailed in briefing notes prepared for the Tánaiste ahead of a meeting with Mike Beary, the head of Amazon in Ireland in March, where he told Varadkar that Amazon needed clarity on the grid capacity situation.

“I am aware of...