Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Use of dirtier power plans ‘unpalatable’ but necessary due to supply warnings

Eirgrid has told an Oireachtas committee that Ireland’s power supply will hold up this winter barring a ‘force majeure’ scenario

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th October, 2021
Use of dirtier power plans ‘unpalatable’ but necessary due to supply warnings
Mark Foley, Eirgrid’s chief executive, wrote in his opening statement that an extended period of no wind could cause ‘tightness’ in the power supply. Picture: Aidan Crawley

The short-term retention of dirtier power plants to stave off power shortages represents an “unpalatable” but necessary move in the face of fears over Ireland’s electricity supply, Eirgrid has said.

The electricity grid operator today told an Oireachtas committee that Ireland’s power supply will hold up this winter barring a “force majeure” scenario after urgent contingency measures were implemented following warnings of shortages.

But Mark Foley, Eirgrid’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

More storage capacity for renewable energy is key to meeting environmental targets and avoiding power shortages, according to an industry spokesman. Picture: Getty

Ireland ‘wasting a lot of energy’ due to lack of wind storage batteries

Energy Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 hours ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Amazon, the US tech giant, that the government would seek to “streamline” the planning and judicial review processes for data centres, which the industry has complained is holding up development of new facilities. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Government to class data centres as ‘strategic infrastructure’ despite energy crisis

Energy Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Spot energy markets have been subject to volatility in recent weeks due to the unfolding energy crisis in Europe. Picture: Getty

Energy squeeze to push household bills up €500 next year

Energy Lorcan Allen 2 days ago
Data centres, which make up nearly all of large energy users in Ireland, are driving up electricity demand at an unprecedented rate

Daniel Murray: The government can’t remain in the dark on data centre threat to energy supply

Energy Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1