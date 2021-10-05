Use of dirtier power plans ‘unpalatable’ but necessary due to supply warnings
Eirgrid has told an Oireachtas committee that Ireland’s power supply will hold up this winter barring a ‘force majeure’ scenario
The short-term retention of dirtier power plants to stave off power shortages represents an “unpalatable” but necessary move in the face of fears over Ireland’s electricity supply, Eirgrid has said.
The electricity grid operator today told an Oireachtas committee that Ireland’s power supply will hold up this winter barring a “force majeure” scenario after urgent contingency measures were implemented following warnings of shortages.
But Mark Foley, Eirgrid’s...
