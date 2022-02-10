‘Urgent change in policy needed for geothermal energy resources to be tapped’

Ireland’s policy environment needs to rapidly change if zero-carbon geothermal energy resources are to be used in the energy transition, according to a new Oireachtas report.

Geothermal energy is energy that is stored in solid earth in the form of heat. There is both low-heat or “shallow” geothermal energy, which is moderate heat stored in shallow rock that can be used for heating buildings through ground source heat pumps, or high-heat “deep” geothermal...