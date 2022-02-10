‘Urgent change in policy needed for geothermal energy resources to be tapped’
A lack of exploration and mapping means the number of high heat geothermal reserves in Ireland is not well known, according to a new Oireachtas report
Ireland’s policy environment needs to rapidly change if zero-carbon geothermal energy resources are to be used in the energy transition, according to a new Oireachtas report.
Geothermal energy is energy that is stored in solid earth in the form of heat. There is both low-heat or “shallow” geothermal energy, which is moderate heat stored in shallow rock that can be used for heating buildings through ground source heat pumps, or high-heat “deep” geothermal...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Barry Cowen: Sell the ESB and invest in our future energy
Ireland can be a renewable energy exporter and the backbone of a new green Europe
ESB’s new gas power contracts triple in value
Whistleblower has accused semi-state of abusing market position and ‘lowballing’ offers in earlier auctions
Brexit fallout leaves Ireland short on energy options
The EU has assessed Ireland’s security of gas supply based on a region including Britain, with whom there is no deal in the event of a crisis
Aidan Regan: Gazprom’s Champions League deal plays into Putin’s game plan
Europe’s best course of action to deter Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine is to wean itself off Russian gas. But that will come at a steep cost