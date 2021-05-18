There should be no new oil and gas exploration, says IEA
World’s leading energy authority says new coal, oil and gas projects should not be pursued if the planet is to reach net zero emissions by 2050
No new oil and gas exploration or coal mines should be pursued if the world is to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to the world’s leading energy authority in a new landmark report.
The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) new report: Net Zero by 2050, is the first first comprehensive study of how to transition to a net zero global energy system by 2050 while ensuring stable and affordable energy supplies,...
