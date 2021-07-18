Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

The nuclear option: Amid an energy supply deficit could small new-generation reactors work in Ireland?

It’s been a generation since the anti-nuclear protests at Carnsore Poin helped to scupper plans for a nuclear reactor in Ireland and made the production of nuclear energy here illegal. But times have changed and even Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says we should look at the nuclear options for sustainable power

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
18th July, 2021
The nuclear option: Amid an energy supply deficit could small new-generation reactors work in Ireland?
China National Nuclear Corporation: nuclear power no longer has to be generated at such scale. Picture: Dji Camera

It was a hot August weekend in 1979 when Denis Duff joined hundreds of anti-nuclear activists at Carnsore Point for a weekend of music and protest.

The beach revellers had gathered in opposition to the proposed construction of a nuclear power plant at Carnsore in Wexford, and as the crowds were serenaded by Christy Moore and Chris de Burgh, Duff mingled with like-minded people and expounded the many problems of nuclear power in Ireland.

“I had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Martin Shanahan, the chief executive of IDA Ireland, has told the Business Post that multinational companies could mitigate the risk of Ireland’s unstable energy sector by moving investments elsewhere. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Energy shortages now threaten inward investment, IDA warns

Energy Lorcan Allen 2 hours ago
The CRU recently warned of “rolling blackouts” unless urgent action is taken on the “unprecedented” growth of electricity demand from data centres. Picture: Bord Gais

Energy watchdog calls for new gas stations to underpin move to renewables

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Increasing Ireland’s renewable energy use from 40 per cent to the 70 per cent by 2030 target will be a ‘huge challenge,’ according to the ESB chief executive. Picture: Getty

ESB boss unsure if electricity prices will continue to rise

Energy Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
Eirgrid, under direction from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), issued a call to energy generators in early May seeking tenders to provide up to 200MW of emergency gas-fired power capacity.

Eirgrid to spend €100m on emergency power for winter

Energy Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1