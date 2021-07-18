The nuclear option: Amid an energy supply deficit could small new-generation reactors work in Ireland?

It was a hot August weekend in 1979 when Denis Duff joined hundreds of anti-nuclear activists at Carnsore Point for a weekend of music and protest.

The beach revellers had gathered in opposition to the proposed construction of a nuclear power plant at Carnsore in Wexford, and as the crowds were serenaded by Christy Moore and Chris de Burgh, Duff mingled with like-minded people and expounded the many problems of nuclear power in Ireland.

“I had...