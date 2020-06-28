Sunday June 28, 2020
Energy

The Hulk versus Big Gas

Actor and green energy champion Mark Ruffalo appealed to the Green party to go into government to stop Ireland becoming ‘the suckers at the end of the line’ for the US fracking industry. But is developing renewable energy enough, or do we need the strategic security of a gas supply, wherever it comes from?

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
28th June, 2020

Mark Ruffalo is one of the last people you would expect to hear weighing in on Irish energy policy. Yet early last week, the Hollywood actor, whose green credentials extend further than playing the Hulk, joined a Zoom call with close to 300 Irish Green Party members, imploring them to vote in favour of the programme for government.

He appealed for a yes vote because he wants Eamon Ryan’s party to deliver on its commitment to...

