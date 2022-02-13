Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

The great green homes gamble: can we retrofit 500,000 houses in just ten years?

The €8 billion home retrofitting plan unveiled by Eamon Ryan last week seems almost too big to fail, but will it overcome the ‘hassle factor’ in the public’s minds?

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th February, 2022
The great green homes gamble: can we retrofit 500,000 houses in just ten years?
Stephen O’Connor managing director of Electric Ireland with Martin O’Reilly from Greenwatt, one of the approved contractors. Picture: Laurence McMahon

Eamon Ryan first tried to bring in a scheme to retrofit the country’s homes 15 years ago.

He set up a pilot home energy savings initiative in 2008 with small grants of up to €2,500 per household when he was Minister for Energy. It was a good idea, but it didn’t last and the Green TD soon found himself running into difficulty trying to get more money from Brian Cowen, the then taoiseach, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Steve Dalton, chief executive, Revolve Renewable Power, has raised €4.8 million in two tranches from investors in recent months in the lead up to its stock market debut on the Toronto venture exchange. Picture: Fergal Philips

Irish renewables firm raises nearly €5m ahead of Canadian listing

Energy Lorcan Allen
The lack of regulation around exploration for high potential geothermal reserves meant that these energy sources may not be exploited at all, according to Nick Vafeas, the author of the Science Foundation Ireland funded report for the Oireachtas Library Service. Picture: Getty

‘Urgent change in policy needed for geothermal energy resources to be tapped’

Energy Daniel Murray
‘The idea that we could have a brand new industry the current size of the Irish economy off our shores in three decades time is exciting and challenging.’ Picture: Getty

Barry Cowen: Sell the ESB and invest in our future energy

Energy Barry Cowen
Carrington Power Station in Manchester is the latest addition to ESB\&#039;s power generation portfolio

ESB’s new gas power contracts triple in value

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1