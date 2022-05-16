Susan O’Keeffe: Boom time for oil giants as war rages, inflation surges and the cost of living spirals
Governments can persuade citizens to retrofit homes and fit solar panels, but the real battle will have to be fought with corporations whose power and scale is unequalled
Let’s take a moment to look at this one figure. $9.1 billion. It’s more money than most of us would struggle to even imagine. But it’s no problem at all for oil giant Shell, because this is what the company has just reported as its profits. Not for a year. Not for six months.
For a mere three months. And not any old three-month period. It’s what Shell has raked...
