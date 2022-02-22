StatKraft ploughs €128m into Irish green energy facilities
The Norwegian sustainable energy giant said the investment would be allocated towards constructing and developing its Irish renewable energy projects
Statkraft, the Norweigan State-owned clean energy company, poured an additional €128 million into its Cork-based Irish operation earlier this month, bringing the total invested since it entered the Irish market to €222 million.
It is Statkraft’s largest investment in its Cork operation to date. Last year, the Norwegian parent firm invested €27 million in its Irish projects, and invested €67 million over two traunches throughout 2020. Statkraft first entered the Irish market in 2018 following...
