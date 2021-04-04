State’s offshore wind power plan is heavy on ambition but still light on legislation

Bertie Ahern, the former taoiseach, was the person who launched Ireland’s first ever offshore wind farm during the Celtic Tiger era.

It was off the coast of Arklow and was the largest of its kind in the world in 2005, with seven turbines, each as tall as a 30-storey building.

At the time, Ahern promised that a state support scheme would be put in place to encourage more offshore wind farms.