Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

State’s anti-LNG terminal stance risks future energy security, engineers warn

Secure gas supplies needed as Corrib gas field is set to expire in a few years, say energy experts

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
25th January, 2022
State’s anti-LNG terminal stance risks future energy security, engineers warn
Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment: Ireland currently sources all of its natural gas needs from the Corrib gas field and the Moffat gas pipeline connecting Ireland and Scotland. Picture: RollingNews

The government’s stance opposing the construction of any form of Liquefied Natural Gas terminal in Ireland poses an “enormous risk” to the country’s future energy security, the Irish Academy of Engineers has warned.

It comes after Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, intervened directly in the planning application of Shannon LNG, telling An Bord Pleanála that it should not be permitted “under any circumstances”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan: the Minister for the Environment told An Bord Pleanála that the proposed Shannon LNG terminal should not be permitted “under any circumstances”.Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan

Energy Daniel Murray
Amazone applied for planning permission to build a 14,330 square metre facility spread across two buildings on a 3.75-hectare site. Picture: Getty

DCC halts expansion of Amazon data centre in north Dublin

Energy Killian Woods
Data centres accounted for 73 per cent of increases in Ireland’s electricity consumption in the past five years. Picture: Getty

Data centre electricity consumption increased 144% since 2015

Energy Eva Short
Wind Energy Ireland said Ireland is one of just a handful of European countries without a detailed hydrogen strategy. Picture: Getty

Wind industry calls on government to set out ‘robust’ targets for hydrogen usage

Energy Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1