State to ramp up clean energy projects as crisis mounts

The measures being examined include fast-track planning for renewable energy projects and a rooftop solar programme for social housing.

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th March, 2022
State to ramp up clean energy projects as crisis mounts
Government officials have been tasked with identifying clean energy projects that can be fast-tracked to help reduce Ireland's reliance on imported fossil fuels

Government officials have been tasked with identifying clean energy projects that can be fast-tracked to help reduce Ireland’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Officials at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications have been asked to carry out a review of the state’s Climate Action Plan to identify any means of accelerating the scale-up of clean energy here.

Energy price inflation is being exacerbated as a result of the ongoing invasion...

