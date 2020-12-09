Subscribe Today
Energy

St James’s Hospital to cut carbon footprint in major energy-saving deal

The Dublin hospital has signed a 20-year contract with Veolia which will overhaul its energy performance and deliver €26 million in savings

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
9th December, 2020
St James’s Hospital in Dublin will reduce its electrical consumption by 26 per cent as part of the deal

St James’s Hospital in Dublin is set to benefit from the largest energy performance overhaul ever carried out in the Irish healthcare sector.

Under a new agreement, Veolia, the energy company, is expected to deliver €26 million a year in guaranteed savings over the 20-year contract. The hospital’s carbon footprint is due to be reduced by about 118,380 tonnes in the same period, cutting electrical consumption by 26 per cent a year.

