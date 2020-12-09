St James’s Hospital to cut carbon footprint in major energy-saving deal
The Dublin hospital has signed a 20-year contract with Veolia which will overhaul its energy performance and deliver €26 million in savings
St James’s Hospital in Dublin is set to benefit from the largest energy performance overhaul ever carried out in the Irish healthcare sector.
Under a new agreement, Veolia, the energy company, is expected to deliver €26 million a year in guaranteed savings over the 20-year contract. The hospital’s carbon footprint is due to be reduced by about 118,380 tonnes in the same period, cutting electrical consumption by 26 per cent a year.
Veolia...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Government dismissed legal threats over smoky coal ban
Law firm Matheson wrote to Richard Bruton, the then environment minister, earlier this year threatening legal action if the ban was extended to 13 more towns
Data centre industry suffers ‘mimimal’ Covid-19 effect
Eleven new centres are being built and 29 more have planning permission. All new centres in the Dublin area will have to have to have their own gas-fired power generators
Providence seals deal to farm out stake in Barryroe oil and gas field
Irish exploration company finalises agreement with Norwegian consortium SpotOn Energy over field off Co Cork coast