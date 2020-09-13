SSE Airtricity partners with An Post to help 30,000 homeowners complete energy upgrades

SSE Airtricity will help 30,000 homeowners complete energy upgrades by 2030 through its new partnership with An Post, Klair Neenan, managing director of Ireland’s third-largest energy provider, has said.

SSE Airtricity will partner with An Post as part of the postal operator’s Green Hub initiative, which will provide a variety of environmentally sustainable products and services, from loans to grants to energy project management.

The Generation Green Home Upgrade Programme will be a...