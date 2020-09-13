Sunday September 13, 2020
SSE Airtricity partners with An Post to help 30,000 homeowners complete energy upgrades

Initiative part of postal service’s Green Hub initiative which will provide variety of environmentally sustainable products and services

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
13th September, 2020
Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity. Picture: Fergal Phillips

SSE Airtricity will help 30,000 homeowners complete energy upgrades by 2030 through its new partnership with An Post, Klair Neenan, managing director of Ireland’s third-largest energy provider, has said.

SSE Airtricity will partner with An Post as part of the postal operator’s Green Hub initiative, which will provide a variety of environmentally sustainable products and services, from loans to grants to energy project management.

The Generation Green Home Upgrade Programme will be a...

