Sinn Féin urged to retract ‘nonsense’ fuel poverty statistic provided to Dáil
Party finance spokesman Pearse Doherty argued against ban on turf burning using ‘inaccurate’ figure that suggests 2,800 people a year die from fuel poverty
Health and environmental justice experts have criticised Sinn Féin for suggesting that 2,800 people die of fuel poverty each year and therefore a ban on turf burning cannot go through, calling the figure “inaccurate” and “nonsense”.
Pearse Doherty, finance spokesman for the party, was also criticised for suggesting that there should be any delay on phasing out solid fuels such as turf due to their links to premature deaths related...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish energy prices rose almost 40% in past 12 months
Latest consumer price index for Ireland shows that rates of price inflation across the board in Ireland have also risen since March 2022
Prices of renewable energy at state auction ‘won’t be pretty’, say experts
Senior figures in the energy sector have warned of a 15 per cent increase in the cost of renewables at the state’s upcoming Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction
Fingal County Council gives go-ahead to major Dublin data centre
The country’s energy regulator declined to make a submission to the council on a proposal by Energia to build a data centre in north Dublin which the company says will be carbon neutral and sustainably managed
€200 million investment planned to make Rosslare Port offshore wind hub
Plan has potential to create 2,000 jobs, Iarnród Éireann says