Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company

A partnership with Shell to develop a floating windfarm off the coast of Cork should prove to the government that the technology has immense potential, the chief executive of an energy firm has said.

Sam Roch-Perks was speaking after Simply Blue Energy, a Cork-based company, announced that Shell was acquiring a 51 per cent interest in the Emerald floating wind project, which will be located near the old Kinsale gas infrastructure.

The 300 MW development can...