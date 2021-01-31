Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company

Simply Blue Energy’s 300 MW development can provide enough power for 800,000 Irish homes should it be approved in renewable energy auctions later this decade

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
31st January, 2021
Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company
Sam Roch-Perks, managing director Simply Blue Energy with Val Cummins, operations and project director Picture: John Allen

A partnership with Shell to develop a floating windfarm off the coast of Cork should prove to the government that the technology has immense potential, the chief executive of an energy firm has said.

Sam Roch-Perks was speaking after Simply Blue Energy, a Cork-based company, announced that Shell was acquiring a 51 per cent interest in the Emerald floating wind project, which will be located near the old Kinsale gas infrastructure.

The 300 MW development can...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

In 2019, the number of home energy upgrades or retrofits completed was 24,700, while in 2020 there were just 16,955 homes completed. Picture: Getty

State’s retrofitting programme output fell by 31% last year

Energy Daniel Murray 5 days ago
Mainstream Renewable Power was founded in 2008 by Eddie O’Connor, the former chief executive of Bord Na Mona and SSE Airtricity. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Eddie O’Connor’s Mainstream to be sold to Aker as part of €1bn deal

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Proposed peaking plants are critical for the electricity system to support the connection of increasing amounts of intermittent renewable generation, the ESB said

ESB rapid-response gas plants will back up renewables

Energy Daniel Murray 1 month ago
Providence Resources and Lansdowne Oil &amp; Gas last month announced a deal to farm out a 50 per cent stake in the field, which is located off the coast of Cork.

Ryan set to consider Barryroe oil and gas field licence bid

Energy Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1