Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company
Simply Blue Energy’s 300 MW development can provide enough power for 800,000 Irish homes should it be approved in renewable energy auctions later this decade
A partnership with Shell to develop a floating windfarm off the coast of Cork should prove to the government that the technology has immense potential, the chief executive of an energy firm has said.
Sam Roch-Perks was speaking after Simply Blue Energy, a Cork-based company, announced that Shell was acquiring a 51 per cent interest in the Emerald floating wind project, which will be located near the old Kinsale gas infrastructure.
The 300 MW development can...
