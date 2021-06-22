Shannon LNG in new planning application for €650m gas terminal

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary company of US energy infrastructure giant New Fortress Energy, is set to submit a fresh planning application to An Bord Pleanála to build a €650 million liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal and power plant along the Shannon estuary.

The proposed LNG terminal will be located on a 600-acre site between Ballylongford and Tarbert in Co Kerry. The first phase of the development will comprise a 600 megawatt (MW)...