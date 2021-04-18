Subscribe Today
Energy

Sea change: Are floating wind farms the answer to Ireland’s energy needs?

The ESB’s redevelopment of Moneypoint power station as a clean energy hub is only the start of what could be an enormously profitable Irish wind energy sector as experts welcome the establishment of Mara, a badly needed new agency to streamline the planning and legal process

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th April, 2021
Artist’s impression of the new floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Co Clare

If there’s one person who is confident that the ESB can achieve its plan of developing a major offshore floating wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, it’s Rhodri James.

The London-based executive is a business developer with Equinor, the Norwegian oil, gas and renewable energy giant that is now partnering with the commercial semi-state to develop the ambitious project, and he can rattle off similar, even bigger wind farms the company...

