Ryan: We must accelerate linking of North and South power grids
Climate minister says the North-South interconnector is a critical factor in reaching our renewable energy targets
Ireland may have to move permanently towards a two-island electricity system unless the North-South interconnector is progressed urgently, according to the Minister for the Environment.
Eamon Ryan told the Royal Irish Academy climate action conference last Thursday that reaching the target of 70 per cent renewables on the electricity grid would be “the engineering challenge of the decade”, and that the interconnector was urgently needed.
The North-South interconnector is a proposed infrastructure project that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Planning regulator suggests renewable energy target for each county
TDs are told some local authorities have introduced ‘effective bans’ on the rollout of sustainable energy sources
Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes
State’s plan to incentivise switch to renewable energy could backfire if households with a poor BER rating are excluded, warns solar energy body
Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds
While grants are available for some of the cost of energy upgrades, it makes good business sense for lenders to remove the remaining barriers
ESB doubles borrowing limit to €12bn to fund renewable energy switch
The government hopes an energy overhaul will help Ireland meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions