Energy

Ryan: We must accelerate linking of North and South power grids

Climate minister says the North-South interconnector is a critical factor in reaching our renewable energy targets

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
1st March, 2021
Eamon Ryan told the Royal Irish Academy climate action conference that reaching the target of 70 per cent renewables on the electricity grid would be “the engineering challenge of the decade”

Ireland may have to move permanently towards a two-island electricity system unless the North-South interconnector is progressed urgently, according to the Minister for the Environment.

Eamon Ryan told the Royal Irish Academy climate action conference last Thursday that reaching the target of 70 per cent renewables on the electricity grid would be “the engineering challenge of the decade”, and that the interconnector was urgently needed.

The North-South interconnector is a proposed infrastructure project that...

