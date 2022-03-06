Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Ryan: Ukraine invasion shows urgent need for EU to switch to green energy

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said Europe was putting together a historical energy policy package to offset potential oil and gas shortages

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th March, 2022
Ryan: Ukraine invasion shows urgent need for EU to switch to green energy
Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment: ‘We will have to take a whole range of immediate measures but, if anything, this [invasion of Ukraine] doubles down on the urgency and speed in switching to renewables and energy efficiency.’ Picture: Niall Carson

“Extraordinary changes” to Europe’s energy policy are likely in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , according to Eamon Ryan.

The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications was speaking to the Business Post ahead of a historical energy policy package to wean Europe off Russian gas, expected to be announced by the European Commission next week.

It is understood the package will address both the diversification of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A gas treatment unit operated by Gazprom in Russia: even though less than 2 per cent of Ireland’s gas comes from Russia, a shortage would still affect prices here. Picture: Getty

Analysis: What happens if Russian gas supplies are shut off?

Energy Daniel Murray
Landfill: ‘new pyrolysis system for waste treatment, would heat non-recyclable and household waste material rather than burning it’

Elkstone backs British firm’s unique waste-to-energy technology

Energy Lorcan Allen
Pearse Flynn, founder of Green Rebel: investment of €20 million in the pipeline. Picture: Clare Keogh

Green Rebel to invest up to €20 million in smart-buoy project

Energy Lorcan Allen
Paddy Hayes, chief executive of the ESB: ‘We’re intent on investing in new technology.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Shift to renewables will bring fresh challenges, ESB boss says

Energy Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1