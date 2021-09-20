Ryan tells foreign investors that Ireland’s power system can handle new high-energy facilities
The Minister for the Environment was responding to a Business Post report which revealed that Ireland was on the brink of losing out on a new multibillion-euro Intel microchip facility
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Eamon Ryan has sought to reassure foreign investors that Ireland’s power system is capable of supporting new high-energy facilities in the years ahead.
Responding to a Business Post report which revealed Ireland was on the cusp of losing out on a new multibillion-euro Intel microchip facility due to concerns over our creaking power system, the Minister for Environment said he was confident the country could still deliver on energy security while decarbonising...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Legal threats from oil industry stall government’s energy efficiency scheme
Fuels For Ireland said the scheme is ‘unfair, futile and illegal’ and would be open to challenge through legal proceedings in Ireland or via a complaint to the European Commission
Petroneft boss predicts spike in oil prices
The chief executive of the Irish exploration firm said the climate crisis has turned off the investment tap to the sector ahead of a switch to renewables
State to import new electricity generators for next winter as energy crisis bites
The Business Post understands that the Commission for Regulation of Utilities will write to Eirgrid this week instructing it to go ahead with plans to procure the generators
Fire at France-Britain power cable ratchets up pressure on weak Irish energy supply
Unprecedented capacity shortage has already led to steep hikes in energy bills for Irish consumers