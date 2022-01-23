Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan

Eamon Ryan has intervened directly in the planning application of Shannon LNG, telling An Bord Pleanála that it should not be permitted “under any circumstances”.

The Business Post previously reported that New Fortress Energy, the US energy firm, was preparing to lodge a new planning application for a €650 million Shannon LNG liquified natural gas import terminal, along with a 600 megawatt (MW) gas power plant, on the Shannon estuary in...