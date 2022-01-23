Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan

The Minister for the Environment says permitting the scheme, which could use fracked gas from the US, would go directly against government policy

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
23rd January, 2022
Ryan intervenes directly in ‘senseless’ Shannon LNG plan
Eamon Ryan: the Minister for the Environment told An Bord Pleanála that the proposed Shannon LNG terminal should not be permitted “under any circumstances”.Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Eamon Ryan has intervened directly in the planning application of Shannon LNG, telling An Bord Pleanála that it should not be permitted “under any circumstances”.

The Business Post previously reported that New Fortress Energy, the US energy firm, was preparing to lodge a new planning application for a €650 million Shannon LNG liquified natural gas import terminal, along with a 600 megawatt (MW) gas power plant, on the Shannon estuary in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Amazone applied for planning permission to build a 14,330 square metre facility spread across two buildings on a 3.75-hectare site. Picture: Getty

DCC halts expansion of Amazon data centre in north Dublin

Energy Killian Woods
Data centres accounted for 73 per cent of increases in Ireland’s electricity consumption in the past five years. Picture: Getty

Data centre electricity consumption increased 144% since 2015

Energy Eva Short
Wind Energy Ireland said Ireland is one of just a handful of European countries without a detailed hydrogen strategy. Picture: Getty

Wind industry calls on government to set out ‘robust’ targets for hydrogen usage

Energy Lorcan Allen
The Scottish Crown Estate today announced the results of its ScotWind tender process to secure development rights for offshore wind projects off the coast of Scotland

Almost 25GW of offshore wind successful in Scottish renewables auction

Energy Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1