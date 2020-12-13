Subscribe Today
Report suggests nuclear as shortcut to zero emissions

Midlands power stations could host reactors, group says

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th December, 2020
Sarah Cullen and Denis Duff are promoting the development of nuclear energy in Ireland Fergal Phillips

Decommissioned power stations in the midlands could be used to host nuclear reactors, decarbonising Ireland’s energy system and maintaining local jobs, according to a new report.

The report, Nuclear Energy Development in Ireland, is to be published this week by a new group of professionals from across the energy sector in Ireland and the nuclear energy sector internationally – 18 for 0 has been formulated to push for 18 per cent nuclear power...

